(The Center Square) – Wisconsin's governor wants to make it clear that he is not calling up the National Guard to discourage protests.
“It is critical that people are able to peacefully and safely express their anger and frustration about systemic racism and injustice," Gov. Tony Evers said Sunday.
Evers says he is activating the guard to make sure there isn't more violence in Madison.
Protesters in the capitol city turned into violent crowds both Saturday and Sunday.
Madison police reported 75 stores were broken into or damaged. Officers say at least one squad car was stolen and set on fire. Madison Police also claim someone shot at officers, and there were several confrontations.
Evers says that cannot be tolerated.
"In Madison, we unfortunately saw a few bad actors commit acts of vandalism and violence that put people at risk," the governor said. "It was very clear those who were peacefully protesting were also taking great efforts to deescalate the instigators, at times subjecting themselves to violent outbursts."
The governor did not specify how many troops he sent to Madison. He was clear about their mission, however.
“This limited authorization of citizen soldiers from the Wisconsin National Guard will help protect people who are exercising their First Amendment rights and ensure the safety of the public," Evers said.
The governor also authorized 125 troops to be sent to help the police in Milwaukee.