(The Center Square) – Gov. Tony Evers said most of the money he’s earmarked for “workforce initiatives” isn’t going to be spent for months.
“I would say this will be a fall enterprise,” Evers told reporters in Green Bay on Wednesday.
The governor is proposing to spend $130 million to help get people back to work. The largest part of that, about $100 million, is set to go to grants for companies to help get people back to work.
“That is going to take some time.”
The governor said it will take a few months to find local partners who have job proposals that are ready to go.
He told the crowd in Green Bay they’d likely be among the areas of the state to be ready first.
“I think some other parts of the state may not be as sophisticated around this issue as northeast Wisconsin,” the governor added.
Republicans and business groups criticized the governor’s workforce plans.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, the state’s largest business group, says the grants and subsidies that Evers is proposing are not the solution to the state’s worker shortage.
“Wisconsin’s business community appreciates that the governor has acknowledged our state has a workforce shortage,” WMC President & CEO Kurt Bauer said. “But, Gov. Evers must also understand that this disjointed plan will spend a lot of federal funds without solving our short- and long-term challenges.”
The governor said his fall timeline is the best bet to “get the money out the door.”
“People need it as quickly as possible,” Evers said. “But we also want to give people time to prepare their proposals.”