(The Center Square) – Wisconsin's governor is leaving the door open to online classes this fall.
The governor said he does not see it as a failure if a school chooses to have some online classes, or teach entirely online this fall.
"Do I think in-person [classes] are preferable? Absolutely," the governor said. "But I always encourage school districts when they ask about this to have all of the options on the table so they are not surprised."
President Donald Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos spoke with governors from across the country on Tuesday about getting back to school in the fall. Evers was on that call.
Afterwards, DeVos hinted that schools would be failing parents, students and taxpayers by not having in-person classes this fall.
"Everyone should start with a goal of having students physically present in school," DeVos read from the American Academy of Pediatrics. "Fully open and fully operational means that students need a full school year, or more."
DeVos said a full school year may look different in different cities and states.
Evers said in Wisconsin, local schools will make their own decisions.
"I know some districts are thinking about the possibility of some virtual [learning] and in-person [learning] at the same time," Evers said. "At the end of the day, I would not consider a district that offers a hybrid, partially in-school and partially online, to be failing in their responsibilities."
Wisconsin's Department of Public Instruction, which Evers used to run, has recommended four options for local schools. All of them include at least one day of virtual learning, and none of the options include a full school week or full school year of in-person classes.
Many school districts across the state say they are working on their own reopening plans. School is supposed to start in Wisconsin on Sept. 1.