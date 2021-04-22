(The Center Square) – As expected, Gov. Tony Evers has scuttled the attempt from Republican lawmakers to have some say in how Wisconsin spends $3.2 billion in stimulus money.
“The Legislature’s proposal to spend just a small portion of our American Rescue Plan funds on small businesses simply won’t cut it for me,” Evers said in a statement about his veto. “Our Main Streets have been hit hard during this pandemic and we need to do everything we can to make sure they can bounce back.”
The veto came at the same time the governor announced a $420 million grant program for small businesses in the state.
“The new grants are intended to support those small businesses who were hardest hit by the pandemic and through savvy planning, grit and sacrifice are poised to make a strong recovery, and we are committed to being a strong partner in helping these businesses on the road to recovery,” WEDC Secretary Missy Hughes said in the governor’s announcement.
No one is saying just which businesses will get the grants, or in what industries.
Gov. Evers previously announced $600 million to be spent on small businesses.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Juneau, last week said the governor isn’t offering specifics about where the money will be spent, because he doesn’t have a plan.
“He put out, literally, a press release, kind of a one-pager saying how he would spend $3.2 billion and everyone is saying he has a ‘plan,’” Vos said last Friday. “Saying '$600 million to this program and $1 billion to that' is no plan.”
The centerpiece of the Republican plan is a rebate to property tax payers in the state. There are also investments in broadband, tourism and grants to small businesses. Republicans also would like to earmark some of the money to pay down the state’s debt.
Evers’ office said Thursday that details of the new grants will not be finalized until federal rules for American Rescue Plan Act funds are in place. States continue to await federal guidance before being able to provide complete program details or open applications for disbursals.