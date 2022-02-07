(The Center Square) – Younger teens in Wisconsin are not going to get the opportunity to work longer hours.
Gov. Tony Evers on Friday vetoed a plan, SB 332, that would have allowed 14-and-15-year-olds to work as late as 11 p.m. on nights when they do not have school the next day.
“I object to creating two separate systems or work requirements for employers, which would increase the amount of administrative work for businesses,” the governor wrote in his veto message.
Many of Wisconsin’s businesses, including tourism operations and restaurants, supported the idea of allowing younger teens to work more.
Labor unions in the state opposed the plan.
Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, said the governor is doing real harm to small businesses in the state.
“This bill was intended to help our smallest, local mom and pop businesses to ensure they’re able to remain operational for a couple of additional hours if they employ younger teens,” Loudenbeck said.
Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, said the governor is also hurting young people who are working their first jobs.
“[This] would have opened up more opportunities for these teens. Extending the potential hours of work for these young employees would have given them a greater head start in earning money for the future, and a better chance to develop a strong work ethic,” Felzkowski added.”
Gov. Evers said Wisconsin is enjoying record low unemployment, and he wants to instead focus on “long-term solutions” for the state’s workforce needs instead.