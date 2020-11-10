(The Center Square) – Gov. Tony Evers is going to speak about the coronavirus and what comes next in Wisconsin.
The governor will address the state on television Tuesday night. His speech is set for 6:05 p.m. No one is saying just what the governor will say or will propose. People also can watch the speech on Facebook and Twitter.
The governor’s speech comes as coronavirus numbers in Wisconsin are spiking.
Monday’s official count from the Department of Human Services showed 4,360 new positives. DHS also reported that 2,003 people are hospitalized with the virus. That is the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations ever in the state. Of those 2,003 people in the hospital, 396 are in an intensive care unit. Another four people are being treated at Wisconsin’s overflow hospital at the state fairgrounds in West Allis.
Since March, 271,318 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin. Of them, 210,318 have recovered and 2,329 have died.
Ever’s speech comes just days after his order to limit crowds at bars, restaurants, and stores expired. The order was struck down by an appeals court last week, but technically ended on Friday.
There is also a pending lawsuit about the governor’s other emergency order, which requires people in Wisconsin to wear masks in public. That case is due before the Wisconsin Supreme Court next week.