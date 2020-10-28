(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s governor is telling people to stay at home and stay away from others in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Gov. Tony Evers said people should shelter in place, and spend time with no more than five people for the foreseeable future.
"There's no way to sugarcoat it. We are facing an urgent crisis and there is an imminent risk to you, your family members, your friends, your neighbors and the people you care about," Evers said Tuesday.
Wisconsin’s coronavirus count from Monday is the highest it’s ever been.
The state’s Department of Health Services reported 5,262 new positive tests and 64 new deaths. Both are single day highs. Most of the people who are tested in the state continue to test negative, although Wisconsin’s weekly positivity rate is now over 12%. There are 1,385 people in the hospital with the virus, and five people are being treated at the state’s overflow hospital in West Allis. Wisconsin has seen 1,852 deaths of people with COVID-19 since March.
“We can prevent the deaths of people in Wisconsin by staying home,” Evers said. “If that's considered a self imposed lockdown, whatever it is, it's important.”
The governor’s shelter in place request comes after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down his Safer at Home order in May, and an appeals court last week struck down his order to limit crowds in bars, restaurants and stores to 25%.
"We need folks to stop treating this virus as something that's only happening to other people in other places,” Evers said. “This virus is here and it's spreading all around us."