(The Center Square) – Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers expects to end up in court if he orders a statewide face mask requirement, but he says he might issue the order anyway.
Evers on Tuesday told reporters her is considering a statewide mask mandate.
"We're looking at it," Evers said. "But the Supreme Court has made it much more difficult than it ever should have been."
The governor said when the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down his Safer at Home order in May, it left a large question mark over just what kind of power the governor has with his statewide emergency and public health orders.
"It created a chaotic situation, so we really don't know if I have the authority," Evers said.
Madison and Dane County public health officials on Tuesday issued a mask requirement that goes into effect on Monday. Milwaukee leaders are considering their own mask requirement as well.
Evers said some supporters are urging him to issue a mask mandate, even if there will be a curt fight.
"Because of the complexity of the issue, and because of the Republicans interest in everything I do around this topic, taking me to the Supreme Court where they know they will get win, it's unlikely," the governor said. "But it is something we are considering."