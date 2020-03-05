Wisconsin's latest batch of road money has sparked vastly different responses.
Gov. Tony Evers released $75 million in transportation grants across the state Wednesday.
"These newly funded projects are going to impact folks all across our state, improving safety, connectivity, and economic growth in each community,” Evers said.
The governor said that 152 different communities will see at least a part of the money. A full list of the projects can be found here.
Not everyone is happy.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos accused the governor of giving less to smaller and rural communities.
“Governor Evers is shortchanging our local roads," Vos said in a statement. "Legislative Republicans created this $90 million program for local road repairs; the governor cut it by $15 million and opened up the program to all types of projects."
Vos' accusation has some truth to it. Brown County is getting $1 million for a multi-modal station and a bike and pedestrian path project. Fon du Lac, LaCrosse, and Marquette County are getting similar million-dollar grants for their own bike path projects.
But there are many local communities that are just happy to get something.
The League of Wisconsin Municipalities on Wednesday said it congratulates the governor for finally releasing some money that local communities can use to patch their streets and build new roads.
"Decades of disinvestment have left Wisconsin’s transportation network with a long list of deferred transportation upkeep that cannot wait much longer," the League said.
The League of Wisconsin Municipalities said cities and counties submitted nearly $1.5 billion in requests for this current round of transportation grants.
The Wisconsin Counties Association (WCA) is also happy to get something from the state.
“We can all agree that investment in transportation is a critical investment in the future of our state and our economy," WCA Executive Director Mark D. O’Connell said. "Gov. Evers, the Legislature, WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson, WisDOT staff and those local officials that served on the selection committees should be commended for their fast and effective work in getting these funds into the hands of our local officials, where the impact will be immediate and far reaching.”