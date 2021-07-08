(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers at the Wisconsin Capitol are expressing their anger over Gov. Tony Evers taking credit for their tax cuts.
The governor on Thursday signed the state’s new $87.5 billion, two-year state budget. He immediately told taxpayers he gave them billions in tax cuts.
“I made a promise when I ran for governor — I promised I would cut taxes for middle-class families by 10 percent. Today, I am keeping my word,” Gov. Evers said after signing the budget. “I’m providing more than $2 billion in tax relief and cutting taxes for middle-class families at a time when our economy and families need it most.”
Republicans in the state legislature proposed the tax cuts, as they are quick to point-out, over Evers’ and the Democrats’ objections. Lawmakers are insistent that people are aware of it.
“Gov. Evers deserves NO credit for signing our budget,” Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Spring Green, said Thursday. “This was not a bipartisan process of colleagues sharing ideas. He got boxed into a corner and rather than fight for his unpopular budget and risk a political knockout, he and his team threw in the towel and signed our responsible budget.”
Gov. Evers’ proposed budget would have raised taxes $1.3 billion, and spent another $2 billion. The Republican-controlled legislature quickly dismissed his plan, and crafted one of their own.
“He is not a fighter. He is not a leader. He did not sign our conservative budget out of bipartisan motives. He is merely sensible enough to recognize a better budget when he sees one,” LeMahieu added.
But Gov. Evers’ story is different. The governor’s narrative is that he cut taxes not only in the new state budget, but in the last state budget as well.
“The tax relief comes after the last biennium, where the governor signed the 2019-21 biennial budget which, together with 2019 Wisconsin Act 10, provided an estimated $577 million in individual income tax relief through income tax rate reductions targeting lower- and middle-income earners,” Evers office said in a statement.
Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, said it’s strange to hear Gov. Evers paint himself as a tax-cutter after the governor spent the past three years proposing tax increases.
“The taxpayers of Wisconsin should be celebrating the fact that Gov. Evers has done an about-face on his plan to raise taxes by more than a billion dollars and instead signed a Republican spending plan that delivers significant tax relief,” Steineke said.
Evers did issue more than 50 partial vetoes, including a veto that hollowed-out the personal property tax cut for Wisconsin businesses.
The new budget takes effect immediately.