(The Center Square) – Only some of the $2.2 million that Gov. Tony Evers is sending to Milwaukee to fight the city’s violent crime problem will end up going to police officers.
The governor announced the money on Monday.
Much of the money will go toward hiring civilian contractors to handle non-emergency tasks – such as using ballistics technology to investigate gun crimes – and processing of sexual assault kits. The governor said outsourcing that work would allow Milwaukee Police to shift resources to other pressing needs, the governor said.
“Every family and every kid deserves safe communities to live, work, learn, and play in, and that includes the city of Milwaukee,” the governor said in a statement.
Evers’ office said “a portion of the funds will be available for MPD officer overtime costs in downtown Milwaukee this summer.”
Downtown Milwaukee is also getting new barriers from the governor,
“[This] will allow the city of Milwaukee to install downtown security fencing that can be remotely raised and lowered, transforming the downtown entertainment corridors into pedestrian-only zones on weekends and during major downtown events,” Evers’ statement said.
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said the $2.2 million will boost what the city has been doing.
“With technology and expenditures for officers, Milwaukee will improve our crime reduction efforts,” Johnson said.
Johnson ordered a curfew for young people in Milwaukee after a series of shootings earlier this month that saw 16 people wounded in one shooting in downtown Milwaukee.
So far Milwaukee Police say there have been 86 homicides in the city in 2022. That’s 26 more homicides than at this point last year.