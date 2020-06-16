(The Center Square) – Students at the University of Wisconsin likely will arrive on campus this fall without a clear policy on sexual assault or sexual harassment.
Gov. Tony Evers stopped the university from adopting a new set of rules to conform with the Trump Administration's changes to Title IX regulations regarding sexual harassment and sexual assault.
"Education and civil rights leaders across the nation have voiced strong concerns about the new federal regulations and the chilling effect they will have on survivors of sexual harassment and sexual assault," Evers wrote in a letter to UW President Ray Cross on Monday. "That is why I authorized the Wisconsin Department of Justice to join 17 other states and the District of Columbia in a lawsuit seeking to protect survivors by blocking the new rules."
That lawsuit, led by Democratic Attorneys General, seeks to keep the old Obama Administration rules that expanded the scope of sexual harassment and led to a series of highly publicized sexual harassment lawsuits from male students across the country.
The new rules for campus harassment and assault provide more protections for students, mostly men, who are accused.
"The new federal Title IX regulations ... mandate substantive and procedural requirements for a university’s investigation and adjudication of formal complaints of sexual harassment or sexual violence against students," according to the UW's scope statement on the new rules.
"The regulations obligate universities to respond promptly and supportively to persons alleged to have been victimized by sexual harassment or sexual violence, to resolve allegations of sexual misconduct promptly and accurately through a predictable and fair grievance process that provides due process protections to alleged victims and alleged perpetrators of sexual misconduct and effectively implements remedies for victims," the statement continues.
Evers is not satisfied with explanation.
"I am not approving the scope statement because the scope statement does not adequately identify the specific provisions," Evers wrote. "In particular, the scope statement does not indicate whether UWS will weaken or strengthen the definition of sexual harassment."
UW Regents were supposed to have a new harassment and assault policy on the books by Aug. 14. It is not clear what will happen when/if the university fails to meet that deadline.