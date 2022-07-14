(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s governor is predicting years of election challenges and changes if a Republican wins this fall.
Gov. Tony Evers told reporters Wednesday that he does not expect Republicans to stop looking into the 2020 presidential election.
“They will probably investigate it until they're six feet under,” Evers said. “That’s what they get their kicks out of.”
The governor’s comments come after a story in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said Republican frontrunner Tim Michels was unsure about overturning the 2020 election results.
Michels actually said he didn’t have an answer to the question because there’s no plan from lawmakers to do that.
"As a businessman, I just don't say that I'll do this or I'll do that. It's always about the details,” Michels said.
Gov. Evers went on to say a Republican governor in Wisconsin would also look to change the state’s election laws.
“What are they going to do with the next election?” Evers said. “I firmly believe that what you’ll see if a Republican ends up as governor of Wisconsin, which they won’t, we will see elections change to the point where the legislature makes the final decision. And that should scare the crap out of everybody in this room.”
Republican candidate for governor, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch said the governor’s criticism of Republicans is really a criticism of the push to restore election integrity in the state.
“Tony Evers’s flippant attitude toward election integrity is exactly why so many voters have so many doubts,” Kleefisch said. “When I’m governor, I’ll restore faith in Wisconsin’s elections by passing commonsense election integrity measures that will make it easy to vote, but hard to cheat.”