(The Center Square) – Gov. Tony Evers is proposing the largest state budget in Wisconsin history, and the Republicans who control the state legislature are promising to scuttle it.
The governor delivered his budget address Wednesday night.
As expected, Evers outlined a plan to spend billions more on public schools, millions more on new programs, and hire hundreds more state workers.
He also proposed a new state-backed paid family leave program in Wisconsin.
“We’re taking a comprehensive approach to paid family leave for workers and employers across our state because doing what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state – and it’s what’s best for our families and our workforce, too," the governor said.
Evers’ plan would use $243 million to create a trust fund at the Department of Workforce Development that would pay for up to 12 weeks of paid leave. Businesses would pay into the trust fund to keep it going.
The governor also wants to expand Medicaid in Wisconsin, which he said could help capture $1.6 billion in federal matching money.
Evers has proposed both plans before, and Republican lawmakers have shot both down before.
It looks like Republicans will do it again with this spending plan.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said the governor simply wants to spend too much, and grow government too large.
"At the end of the day, this is an unrealistic solution for what Wisconsin needs to solve its problems. It is a budget that is absolutely devoid of reality,” Vos said.
Wisconsin’s current state budget spends about $44 billion a-year, or about $88 billion for two years.
Gov.. Evers wants to push that to $104 billion over the next two years. Vos said that’s a 24% increase in spending. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said Evers’ plan is “out of control.”
“The Governor’s budget includes increased spending, tax increases and abundant policy items that will not pass the legislature,” LeMahieu said in a statement. “Once again, the Republican led Legislature will have to be the adults in the room and build a budget from the base up.”
One of the lawmakers who will actually write the state budget went further and dismissed the governor’s proposal entirely.
“The Governor’s budget is just a list of ideas,” Sen Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, said Wednesday night. “The legislature will build the state budget and it will fund our priorities, address our obligations, cut taxes and prepare Wisconsin for the future. We will continue to protect the state’s checkbook.”
Marklein and the legislature’s Joint Finance Committee will begin work on the legislature’s budget in the next few weeks.