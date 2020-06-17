(The Center Square) – There will be another flag flying above the Wisconsin Capitol at the end of the week.
Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday ordered that the Juneteenth Day flag be raised above the statehouse on Friday, June 19.
“As a state that sees some of the most disparate outcomes for Black Wisconsinites, it is as important as ever that we recognize and reflect on our history, celebrate Black resiliency, and move forward in solidarity and strength toward a more racially equitable and just society,” Evers said.
Wisconsin has recognized Juneteenth since 2009, but this is the first year that the Juneteenth Day flag will fly above the Capitol. Leaders in Milwaukee have also decided to fly the flag above city hall there.
“This year, Juneteenth has particular significance as we find ourselves in the midst of a movement for racial justice and an end to systemic racism,” Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said. “We have won significant freedoms since 1619, but our work will not be over until all Black lives matter by way of equity and the opportunity to thrive.”
In 1619, the first slaves from Africa arrived in North America.
In order to fly the Juneteenth Day flag, the governor's office will have to remove the Pride Flag which has been flying since the beginning of the month.
Evers' office said the Pride Flag will be "temporarily removed" and restored on Saturday.