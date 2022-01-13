(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s governor wasn’t shocked that the United States Supreme Court struck down President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private companies with more than 100 employees.
“It’s still going to play out,” Gov. Tony Evers told reporters on Thursday.
The 6-3 ruling came with the court's three liberal justices all siding with the Biden Administration. Conservative justices on the high court said if the president wants to mandate vaccines he should go through Congress, not the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
"The question before us is not how to respond to the pandemic, but who holds the power to do so. The answer is clear: Under the law as it stands today, that power rests with the States and Congress, not OSHA," justices wrote in their opinion.
“From the beginning we’ve always had some concerns about that,” Evers explained. “Going forward, people can still get vaccinated, that’s the easy answer.”
Wisconsin’s Health Secretary designee Karen Timberlake once again said getting vaccinated and boosted is the best way to help fight the spike in coronavirus cases.
“There is absolutely a role for businesses to play in combating COVID-19,” Timberlake said. “We have had some great partnerships with private sector employers who have been offering on-site vaccination clinics, who are offering on-site testing, who are making it possible for their employees to take the time off that they need when they are sick.”
The Supreme Court, however, upheld the Biden Administration’s vaccine requirement for healthcare workers.
The governor’s reaction to the vaccine mandate ruling came on the same day that he announced the Wisconsin National Guard is heading to hospitals and nursing homes across the state.
Gov. Evers said just over 200 troops are being trained as certified nursing assistants. About 50 soldiers have already been deployed, another 160 troops are still in training and should be available for hospitals and nursing homes by the end of February.
Wisconsin set a record for coronavirus hospitalizations on Wednesday. The state’s Hospital Association said 2,278 people were hospitalized with the virus. That is one more than Wisconsin’s old record, set back in November of 2020.