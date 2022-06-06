(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s governor is not saying much about being on the hit list of the man accused of murdering a retired judge last week.
Gov. Tony Evers on Saturday said the murder of former judge John Roemer is “abhorrent.”
"It makes me feel ill that somebody who devoted his life, shared his life to being a jurist in rural Wisconsin, and that's hard work, to be targeted like that, it makes me, frankly, sick to my stomach," Evers said Saturday. "I'm not going to comment whether I was on that list or not on that list. Nothing is stopping me from doing this job.”
There are several reports that Evers, along with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, were on 56-year-old Douglas Uhde’s hit list.
The judge was the first name on the list. Investigators say Uhde shot the judge in his home in New Lisbon early Friday morning, then shot himself. Uhde was last reported in critical condition in the hospital.
Wisconsin’s Department of Justice says there are 13 names on the list. The first four are elected leaders, while the rest appear to be random people.
One of those people on the list is Dan Marcon, a former prison guard and current candidate for sheriff in Chippewa County in western Wisconsin.
Marcon told his local TV station that he was informed that his name was on the hit list Friday.
"We found a list with your name on it and I'm like, okay, that doesn't sound good," said Marcon. "Is there another person that's coming after me that they don't know about? Who's he affiliated with? Who was he running with?”
Uhde has a long criminal history dating back to at least 2005 when Judge Roemer sentenced him to prison for armed burglary. Uhde was in prison most recently in 2020 and was then released.
Investigators have not released a specific motive for the attack, though they have noted the connection between Uhde and Judge Roemer.