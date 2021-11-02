(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s governor says local authorities, not the state’s Attorney General, should investigate claims of election fraud.
Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday downplayed the investigation from Racine County’s sheriff into last fall’s vote.
“The fact that one person, or two people, may have [done something], allegations haven’t been proven, in one nursing home across the state when there are thousands of nursing homes. That we assume that type of behavior is happening everywhere, that’s a false narrative,” Evers said.
The governor said if there are allegations of voter fraud, local prosecutors should be the ones to handle the case.
“The Wisconsin Elections Commission doesn’t have the authority to prosecute anyone,” the governor explained. “It’s up to local officials. If they want to do that, that’s what’s happening.”
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling last week said the WEC “shattered” state law by ordering nursing home staffers, and not special election deputies, to fill-in ballots for people who could not do it themselves.
Schmaling said the crime is the WEC’s order, not just the physical act of filling-in the ballot. And he said that all nursing homes in the state received the same order.
Gov. Evers, once again, brushed off that claim.
“I have no problems with people, if they have concerns, to go to their local prosecutors and ask for an investigation,” Evers said. “But to me, an end of one or two out of the thousands of people involved with this election does not rise to the level of people being asked to resign.”
Republicans across Wisconsin have been demanding that Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe resign since Sheriff Schamling made his announcement.
Wolfe on Monday said she is not going anywhere until her term ends in 2023.