(The Center Square) – The latest version of Wisconsin’s political map doesn’t change much.
Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday unveiled his map.
“The maps I’m submitting are an improvement from the gerrymandered maps we have and the Republican maps I vetoed last month,” the governor said in a statement. “But I want to be clear – the people of Wisconsin overwhelmingly support nonpartisan redistricting in this state.”
The governor's map will add a sixth majority Black Assembly district. It maintains two Hispanic seats in the Assembly, and two majority Black Senate districts.
Common Sense Wisconsin, a group that has been tracking Wisconsin’s many map proposals, said on Wednesday that the governor’s map appears to split the Oneida Nation in two.
“Not just a sovereign nation, but a minority community of interest,” the group said in a tweet that it hashtagged #fail.
Republicans, under the governor’s plan, would continue to hold strong majorities in both the Assembly and the Senate.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has said for months that Republicans have majorities in the Wisconsin Legislature because Democrats in the state have trouble winning elections outside of Milwaukee and the Madison area.
Vos’ criticism of the governor’s map, however, is not political. It’s procedural.
“Gov. Evers has abandoned his campaign rhetoric promising for independently-drawn maps to rapidly and secretly draw his ownriggedmaps without public input,” Vos said Wednesday. “The hypocrisy of the governor is impossible to ignore.”
Evers said his map meets the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s standard for “least change.” He also said his map meets the other Constitutional requirements of one-person-one-vote, and keeping communities of interest together.
It will be up to a court to decide Wisconsin’s political boundaries.
Evers and his Democratic allies are hoping the federal court will draw the new map, while Republicans in the state want the Wisconsin Supreme Court to do it.
There’s no word when a court will decide. The hope is to have the map completed in time for the spring elections.