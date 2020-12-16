(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s governor has joined other Midwestern governors in urging residents in their respective states to stay home and keep away from others during the holidays.
Gov. Tony Evers this week appeared in a video with Illinois Governor JB Pritzker; Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer; Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb; Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear; Minnesota Governor Tim Walz; and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to advocate for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Just one infection can cause an outbreak in your community, which could overwhelm our hospitals and put you and your loved ones at risk,” Evers said during his moment in the round-robin video of the governors speaking from their states.
The governors also said people need to continue to wear masks, wash their hands, and, most important, not celebrate the holidays with anyone who does not live in their home.
“The science is settled: The best way we can protect our frontline workers and slow the spread of this virus is to double down on mask wearing, social distancing, and washing hands frequently. If you are planning to travel or gather with other households for the holidays – we urge you to reconsider,” the governors said.
Evers said much the same thing before the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. He even predicted a spike in coronavirus cases if people did not stay home and stay away from others.
“If you are planning to spend Thanksgiving with people outside of your household, we urge you to seriously reconsider,” Evers said back in November. “None of us want to unwittingly spread this virus to someone we love, or host the next super-spreader event we hear about in the news.”
But that predicted spike in coronavirus positives in Wisconsin never materialized.
In fact, Wisconsin’s coronavirus numbers are falling.
The state’s Department of Health Services on Wednesday reported 2,402 new positives and 74 new deaths. The state’s seven-day positivity rate has fallen from 18% at the beginning of November, to 10.7% currently.
DHS also reported that nearly 90% of the people who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus in the state have fully recovered. That comes to 399,073 recoveries out of 444,798 positives since March.