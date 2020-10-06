(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s governor is getting a middle-of-the-class grade in the latest fiscal report card from a prominent libertarian think tank.
The Washington-based Cato Institute released its 15th Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors on Monday. Gov. Tony Evers got a "C."
Evers scores about average among the governors on both taxes and spending.
The report card noted, “Evers has pursued different priorities than Wisconsin’s GOP‐controlled legislature. He has wanted to boost education spending, expand Medicaid under the [Affordable Care Act], hike the gas tax, and increase the state’s minimum wage. The legislature has opposed those policies and sought middle‐class tax cuts.”
Evers’ "C" is not nearly as high as the "A" Cato gave to Iowa’s governor, but it is far better than the failing grades Cato gave to the governor’s of Michigan, Illinois, New York, Washington, New Jersey, Oregon and Virginia. Minnesota’s governor got a "D" on the report card.
Cato has been grading the nation’s governors since 2008.
“This report grades governors on their fiscal policies from a limited‐government perspective. Governors receiving an 'A' are those who have cut taxes and spending the most, whereas governors receiving an 'F' have raised taxes and spending the most,” Cato wrote. “This report examines the widely varying tax and spending choices that governors have made in recent years. It discusses ways that states can respond to today’s budget challenges, including tapping revenues from marijuana legalization and cutting costs by prohibiting public‐sector collective bargaining. The report also describes how states can prepare for future downturns by building large rainy day funds and creating stable and pro‐growth tax bases.”
That’s where most Midwestern governors come up short.
Cato dinged Evers for his desire to spend more over his first two years in office.
“In 2019, the governor agreed to cut income tax rates for the middle class while increasing vehicle fees, for an overall net tax reduction of more than $100 million a year,” the report card states. “In 2020, Evers vetoed a bill that would have used a budget surplus to cut taxes further and to pay off some state debt. Evers had wanted, instead, to use the surplus to increase education spending.”
Cato failed Illinois’ and Michigan’s governors for raising taxes and doing little to improve their long term fiscal stability. Minnesota’s governor almost failed for the same reasons.
The Cato report does note, however, that Illinois’ fiscal woes could turn into a win for Wisconsin.
“Wisconsin policymakers should keep in mind that their state has seen an increase in net migration from neighboring Illinois over the past decade,” the report card states. “Wisconsin has a somewhat lower tax burden than Illinois as well as other policy advantages, and Illinois has become probably the worse‐run state in the nation in terms of finances.”