(The Center Square) – Local governments across Wisconsin are the latest to get a piece of federal stimulus money appropriated to the state.
Gov. Tony Evers says the state will remit $200 million to assist towns, cities, villages, and counties with their coronavirus needs.
“Our local government partners are on the frontlines of supporting their communities through the COVID-19 health crisis and into economic recovery,” the governor said.
The local government money is the latest piece of Wisconsin's $2 billion in federal stimulus money that Evers has earmarked.
The governor also announced plans to spend money on small business grants, rental assistance, farm aid and grants to disability groups. Evers earlier this month promised to spend $1 billion on new coronavirus testing and personal protection equipment.
Not everyone is happy with the latest announcement.
The governor's office said Milwaukee County will receive the most from the local government grants, $15.4 million. But county leaders had asked for $100 million.
“So far, we’ve been able to invest $1 billion in resources to support communities throughout Wisconsin through our statewide COVID-19 response efforts,” Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan said Wednesday. “But, we know that communities are not ‘one size fits all.’ The Routes to Recovery Grants will provide local governments with an additional resource to address the challenges they are seeing on the ground.”
All local governments in Wisconsin will get at least $5,000. How much more each government gets will be decided by a formula that relies largely on population.