(The Center Square) – Gov. Tony Evers is moving ahead with his Homeowner Assistance Fund program, but without a piece that gives people of color more help simply because of the color of their skin.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on Monday said the governor’s final draft for the program, released back in January, drops its race-based qualifications.
“The program is now open to all Wisconsinites, regardless of race, and that’s great news,” WILL’s Dan Lennington said in a statement.
The Homeowner Assistance Fund aims to spend $92 million on past-due mortgages, late payment fees, and unpaid utility bills in Wisconsin. The money is part of Wisconsin’s massive coronavirus stimulus haul.
WILL took issue with the portion of the plan that would cover the costs for white families making up to 100% of the local median income, while covering the same costs for black, Hispcanic, Native American, and Asian families making up to 150% of the local median income.
Lennington said it is a clear violation of federal law to provide less government help to someone based on the color of their skin.
“It is disappointing to see pernicious ideas like racial discrimination return in the form of government programs,” Lennington explained. “It’s a relief the Evers administration recognized the clear Constitutional and legal problems we identified in the design of this program and fixed them before any money was distributed.”
This is not the first time that WILL has pushed Gov. Evers to drop race-based preferences from one of his stimulus programs.
WILL challenged the racial component of a farm loan program back in April of last year, and challenged the rules from the Evers Administration that gave people of color preference for the at-the-time new coronavirus treatment pills.