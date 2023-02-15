(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s Democratic governor is asking the Republicans who control the state legislature not to throw his entire budget in the trash.
Gov. Tony Evers’ office on Wednesday released excerpts of his budget speech, which he will deliver to lawmakers Wednesday night.
After hitting his budget highlights – a proposed tax cut for people making under $150,000 as a married couple, an extra $2.6 billion for public schools, and sweeping changes to Wisconsin’s electoral system – the governor asked Republicans for some cooperation in implementing his plans.
“So, as we shoulder the weight of posterity, let’s not allow our work together to be hindered by partisanship,” Evers’ speech says. “As you consider this breakthrough budget, let’s not just dismiss ideas because they’re proposed by a person or a party you happen to dislike. And as we balance this historic opportunity with our historic responsibility, let’s give these priorities deliberation and debate that’s worthy of the traditions and the people of this state.”
Gov. Evers has spent the past week previewing his budget, which is sure to spend more than the current two-year state spending plan.
Republicans have already dismissed most of the governor’s plans out of hand.
Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, on Tuesday said the governor is looking to “fleece” taxpayers out of Wisconsin’s record $7.1 billion surplus.
“Governor Evers and financially challenged legislators have been making it snow money in the State Capitol with an endless list of spending gifts for special interests and bigger government advocates. I would not be shocked if Governor Evers gives his Biennial Budget address on Wednesday night dressed as Santa Claus,” Nass said.
Evers said there are a lot of ideas in his budget that Republicans have supported in the past. He said he expects them to support those ideas going forward as well.
“Listen, I know the people in this building might not agree with me on the periphery of every policy all of the time – that’s democracy. But I also believe we should be able to pass common-sense proposals that already have broad, bipartisan support– especially those we know will help us retain and recruit a talented workforce,” Evers’ says in his speech. “I promise you this: in this budget, there’s more that unites us than divides us. These aren’t Republican or Democratic priorities – they’re Wisconsin priorities, areas where we should be able to find common ground.”
The governor will deliver his budget speech to lawmakers at the Wisconsin Capitol at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.