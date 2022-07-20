(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s governor and attorney general want $1 billion from more than a dozen companies for PFAS contamination, otherwise called "forever chemical pollution."
Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against 18 companies accused of allowing PFAS chemicals into Wisconsin's soil and water systems.
“Every corner of Wisconsin has been affected by PFAS contamination, and communities from Marinette to Wausau to French Island are facing the harsh reality of PFAS in their wells, causing some folks and families to even have to rely on water coolers and plastic water bottles for clean drinking water,” Gov. Evers said.
PFAS chemicals are per-and-poly-fluoroalkyl substances, which are known to be toxic.
There are, however, no official federal PFAS standards. And until recently, Wisconsin’s PFAS regulations were held up in a disagreement between lawmakers and the state’s Department of Natural Resources.
The lawsuit specifically names Tyco Fire Products in Marinette as one of the biggest PFAS polluters in the state. But the suit also names 3M, DuPont, Chemours, Buckeye Fire Equipment, Kidde-Fenwal, Chemguard, Chemdesign Products and a number of other companies across the country.
PFAS chemicals are found in everything from microwave popcorn bags to non-stick pans, but most of the PFAS pollution cases are tied to firefighting foam. Many of the communities with the highest PFAS levels are near airports, or in the case of Marinette where that firefighting foam was made.
“PFAS contamination has impacted communities and water quality around the state,” Kaul said. “This lawsuit seeks to ensure that the companies that are responsible, and not Wisconsin taxpayers, will pay to clean it up.”
The new lawsuit is not the first dealing with PFAS pollution in the state.
Attorney General Kaul’s office filed a different lawsuit against Tyco back in March, and Dane County and La Crosse have filed lawsuits of their own. There are also several other PFAS cases from other states and other local governments.