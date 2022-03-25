(The Center Square) – The First Amendment attorney for the lead investigator Republicans hired regarding the 2020 election said before the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections Thursday that that election is over and it’s “pointless” to contest the president’s win.
“The only way to remove President Biden is by his death, resignation, impeachment or disability under the 25th Amendment,” James Bopp said in the meeting with True the Vote.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on March 8 extended through April the investigation Bopp’s client, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, asked for to examine decertifying the election. Vos argued election managers and mayors across the state have unanswered questions and there are unsettled lawsuits surrounding Gableman’s efforts. Assembly Democratic Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, condemned the extension. Former President Donald Trump praised it.
Bopp told the committee it had constitutional authority to act after the 2020 election before Electoral College votes were counted Jan. 6, 2021, but not after. He said the 2020 election was flawed but legislators should focus on reforming elections procedures.
Vos said in a March 22 interview on WSAU-AM that he believes most Republicans want to focus on reelecting former Gov. Ron Johnson and beating Gov. Tony Evers in the upcoming election.
“Focus on winning so that we can pass real laws that will strengthen our election integrity, instead of looking backwards, which is a self-defeating prophecy, and then we’ll end up with even worse situations going forward than we had in 2020,” Vos said.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said in November that local prosecutors, not the state’s attorney general, should investigate election fraud claims.
Vos said in the interview that he’s looking at withdrawing subpoenas issued in Gableman’s review so that a Republican attorney general elected in November could file criminal charges.