(The Center Square) – Wisconsin has hit another coronavirus vaccine milestone, but the story behind the state’s vaccination effort remains the same.
The state’s Department of Health Services on Monday announced that doctors and nurses have handed out 10 million doses since the COVID-19 vaccine first became available in late 2020.
“Wisconsin’s vaccine providers have worked tirelessly these past few years, and we’ve been proud over the course of this pandemic to be a national leader in getting available shots in arms. This is a tremendous milestone,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement.
While the vaccination numbers are large, they are also telling.
DHS’s data shows just under 65% of people in Wisconsin (some 3.7 million people) have received one dose of the vaccine, while just over 61% of people in the state (3.5 million people) have gotten two doses. Just 35% of people in the state just over 2 million people) have gotten a booster or extra dose.
Wisconsin has seen both age and demographic gaps since the beginning of the vaccination program, and those gaps have not closed.
More than 85% of people who are 65 and older have gotten at least one dose, compared to less than 30% of kids under 11.
Women are more likely to be vaccinated than men, with 67% of women getting at least one dose compared to 61% of men in the state.
The vaccination racial gap, however, is much larger.
Nearly 60% of whites in Wisconsin have gotten a shot, compared to 45% of blacks, and 50% of Wisconsin’s tribal members.
But the raw numbers better show the gap.
DHS’ numbers show more than three million white people in Wisconsin have been vaccinated, compared to just 195,000 blacks, and 39,000 tribal members.
Wisconsin’s coronavirus vaccination efforts peaked in April of 2021 with nearly 432,000 doses administered in one week. Recently, DHS says the state has been averaging close to 25,000 doses per-week.