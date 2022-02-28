(The Center Square) – Wisconsin voters will finally see what months of investigation into the 2020 presidential election have uncovered.
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Mike Gableman is expected to unveil his report into the 2020 vote at a statehouse hearing Tuesday morning.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel originally reported that Gableman would deliver the report to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Monday. The report would then be released to the public.
The paper later said the report will not be made public until Tuesday.
Gableman has worked since September of last year to get a sense of just what happened at the Wisconsin Elections Commission, and in a handful of cities leading up to the vote in November of 2020.
Gableman has repeatedly said he is not looking to overturn the election, rather he simply wants to see if there are any loopholes that were exploited during the last vote for president.
Much of Gableman’s focus has been on the so-called Zuckerbucks, the nearly $9 million in donations from the Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life that went to Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Racine and Kenosha. Gableman has tried to see just what those donations paid for, and whether CTCL broke any of Wisconsin’s election laws.
The mayors of Madison and Green Bay, in particular, have fought Gableman’s investigation by refusing to cooperate with his subpoenas.
There are some to-be decided lawsuits about those subpoenas.
Republicans at the Wisconsin Capitol last week approved a sweeping set of election law changes, many of them inspired by Gableman’s investigation. But those proposals are almost certainly doomed once they arrive at Gov. Tony Evers’ desk.
Gableman is scheduled to testify in front of the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections at 10 a.m. Tuesday.