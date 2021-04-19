(The Center Square) – After years of opposing Foxconn’s taxpayer-backed incentive agreement, Gov. Tony Evers says he’s agreed to a new deal with the company.
“I’ve said all along that my goal as governor would be to find an agreement that works for Wisconsin taxpayers while providing the support Foxconn needs to be successful here in our state,” Evers said in a brief statement Monday morning.
There are no details about just what the new deal covers, how much it is worth, or how many jobs Foxconn will be required to create in order to hold up its end of the bargain.
Evers has long railed against the nearly $3 billion in state tax incentives for Foxconn's plant in Mount Pleasant that former Gov. Walker signed in 2017. Evers said Foxconn broke the terms of that deal when it downsized the plant.
Foxconn originally promised 13,000 jobs and a Generation 10 plant that produced screens for iPhones. The plant was downgraded, and the product has changed several times over the years. One of the latest proposals was to use the plant to build electric cars with Fisker.
“In response to unforeseeable economic conditions, Foxconn began formal negotiations with a desire to lower taxpayer liability in exchange for the flexibility to pursue business opportunities that meet market demand,” Foxconn’s Dr. Jay Lee said Monday.
Lee has said for months that the company remains committed to Wisconsin, and committed to the Mount Pleasant plant.
More details about the new deal, including its price tag, are expected at the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s meeting on Tuesday.