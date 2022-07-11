(The Center Square) – Thoughts and prayers are pouring in for former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank following a new cancer diagnosis.
Northwestern University, where Blank was supposed to start as president this fall, on Monday announced that Blank has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of cancer.
“President-elect Rebecca Blank announced today, July 11, that she has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer and will be unable to fulfill her role as the 17th president of Northwestern University,” Northwestern said in a statement. “She plans to spend the coming weeks and months focusing on her health and family.”
Blank left UW-Madison in May, she was supposed to start with Northwestern when students returned to campus this fall.
UW leaders said they are heartbroken by the news.
“While this is extraordinarily difficult news, anybody who knows Becky knows of her fight and resiliency. We will do whatever we can to support Becky through her treatment process and wish her the best as she begins treatment here at UW Health in Madison,” UW-System President Jay Rothman said in a statement.
Blank used her statement to focus on her transition away from Northwestern.
“As heartbreaking as this is for me, I take solace in knowing Northwestern is in great hands. Although I have not been on campus full time, I have had the opportunity to talk with many campus leaders over the past eight months,” Blank wrote. “It is clear that NU has tremendous leadership, outstanding faculty and staff, and a wonderful group of students.”
Blank spent eight years as chancellor at UW-Madison.
The campus’ interim chancellor, John John Karl Scholz, said he and the rest of the people in Madison are “absolutely devastated” by Blank’s diagnosis.