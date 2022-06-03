(The Center Square) – Former President Donald Trump has picked his candidate in Wisconsin’s Republican race for governor: Tim Michels.
The former president on Thursday evening endorsed Michels. Trump said Michels “has my Complete and Total Endorsement.”
“Wisconsin needs a Governor who will Stop Inflation, Uphold the Rule of Law, strengthen our Borders (we had the strongest borders in history just two years ago, now we have the weakest!) and End the well-documented Fraud in our Elections. Tim Michels is the best candidate to deliver meaningful solutions to these problems, and he will produce jobs like no one else can even imagine,” the former president said in a statement.
Many politicos in Wisconsin say Trump’s endorsement in the race could decide the winner.
On Friday, Michels talked with News Talk 1130 WISN’s Jay Weber about the endorsement.
“My phone rang, and he said ‘Tim I think you’re the guy to beat Tony Evers. I like what you’ve done. I’m going to give you my full support’,” Michels explained.
Michels said he hopes Trump comes to Wisconsin to campaign with him, but said there aren’t any promises.
Republican frontrunner Rebecca Kleefisch, who went to Florida to try and get Trump’s endorsement earlier this year, on Thursday said her path to victory will come from grassroots organizers.
“If I know one thing about President Trump, it’s that he likes winners, and I’m the only person in this race who has won statewide – not once, but four times,” Kleefisch said. “Our campaign will win this primary with our hardworking team of activists, volunteers and grassroots efforts. Then we will beat Tony Evers.”
Candidate Kevin Nicholson downplayed the importance of the Trump endorsement.
“"The race to replace Tony Evers as governor isn't going to be won by endorsements,” Nicholson said.