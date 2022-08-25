(The Center Square) – A former Milwaukee alderwoman might spend time behind bars for using her campaign bank account as a personal slush fund.
A judge on Thursday sentenced former Alderwoman Chantia Lewis to 30 days in jail and three years on probation.
"We do hold up individuals in public office to a higher level than others and therefore we are held accountable and more is expected from us in regards to decisions that we make," Judge Milton Childs said at her sentencing.
Lewis could spend her 30 days under house arrest instead of the Milwaukee House of Corrections, but jail managers would have to sign-off on that.
Prosecutors say Lewis stole at least $21,000 between 2016 and 2020 by submitting false reimbursement receipts to Milwaukee for trips and things she paid for with her campaign account.
Investigators say she then spent the money on herself, trips, her cars, and even her credit card bills.
Lewis pleaded guilty to one count of misconduct in public office, and she pleaded no contest to a count of intentionally accepting an illegal campaign finance disbursement.
Lewis told the judge she made a mistake, and admitted to using “bad judgement.”
"I thought running for office was traumatizing," Lewis said. "This has been the single most traumatizing event in my entire life. I have absolutely tried to live my life in a manner where I would not get in trouble because I was too afraid to get in trouble and I wanted to be an example to my children and people who looked up to me,” Lewis said at her sentencing.
Lewis’ guilty plea cost her her office and her $73,000 annual salary back in July.