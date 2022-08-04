(The Center Square) – The former president may not have nice things to say about the top Republican in the State Assembly, but two former Republican Wisconsin governors are heaping praise on Robin Vos.
Former President Trump ripped Vos this week when he endorsed Vos’ primary opponent.
“Wisconsin’s 63rd Assembly District has a rising patriotic candidate named Adam Steen, who is running against the RINO Speaker of the Assembly, Robin Vos. Although Vos claims to be a Republican, he is constantly fighting America First efforts and policies. Our great slogan, Make America Great Again, is not exactly high on his list!,” the former president said on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, former governors Tommy Thompson and Scott Walker both came to Vos’ defense.
“No one could ever doubt that Robin is a conservative Republican. He’s been an activist for the conservative cause since we worked together when I was Governor and he was a college student,” Thompson said in a statement. “He’s a powerful check on the woke liberal agenda. He’s smart. He’s a listener. He’s an extraordinary leader. I’ve always been able to count on him and I know the people in his district can, too.”
Former Gov. Walker echoed Thomspon’s sentiments.
“Arguably, no one has done more to block the radical agenda of Gov. Tony Evers than Speaker Robin Vos. When I was Governor, there was no greater advocate in the Legislature for our conservative reforms,” Walker said on Twitter.
“Thank you @ScottWalker! I appreciate your support and hope we get the chance to continue the conservative revolution you and @RebeccaforReal began in 2023!,” Vos replied.
The former president has hounded Vos for the past year over the 2020 election results. Trump wants Wisconsin to overturn the last presidential vote, but Vos has insisted that cannot happen.
Vos’ opponent in next week’s primary, Adam Steen, has promised to overturn the results but hasn’t said how.
There is no polling in the race for Vos’ Assembly seat, but a look at campaign finance reports shows a lopsided race. Steen has raised $68,583 in the race compared to Vos’ $254,447.