(The Center Square) – Nearly a month before University of Wisconsin students head back to campus, lawmakers in Madison are once again talking about stopping coronavirus vaccine mandates.
Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, on Wednesday said he’ll introduce a new rule that bans UW campuses from requiring students get their shots in order to return to school.
“The legislature should not drag its feet in utilizing the powers we have to prevent state agencies from abusing the statutory and constitutional rights of citizens as was done in 2020,” Nass said.
The UW System has said for months that it is not requiring students to get the vaccine.
But UW President Tommy Thompson on Thursday said lawmakers should not handcuff the university in its coronavirus response.
“I know the biggest threat to in-person classes this fall would be actions that strip the UW System of the tools it has so successfully used to date to address outbreaks and reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Thompson said. “Just as we have this past year, the UW System will continue to use its authority to take nimble and reasonable steps that enable us to keep our campuses open for the education students need, parents expect, and Wisconsin deserves.”
Democratic lawmakers on Thursday took it a step further than Thompson.
“The majority of people in this state believe the science and they want to live and they want their kids to live,” Sen. Kelda Helen Roys, D-Madison, said. “It sends a terrible message that this cohort of Republican senators don’t care about the lives and health of students and people on our UW campuses."
Nass said lawmakers must stand-up against university leaders who are allowing fear to creep into their decision making.
“Unfortunately, some chancellors in the UW System consider themselves mini-Andrea Palms not beholden to following state law and moving quickly to take advantage of the Delta-variant hysteria to enact excessive Covid-19 mandates,” Nass said, referencing Wisconsin’s former health secretary.
Nass is asking Wisconsin’s Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules to adopt a vaccine-mandate ban. If lawmakers okay the new rule, it would likely take effect just as students return to UW campuses in early September.