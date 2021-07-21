(The Center Square) – Milwaukee alderwoman Chantia Lewis officially launched her campaign for U.S. Senate on Wednesday, further expanding an already sizable field for a race that won't go before voters until next year.
“I’m running on behalf of every working class person in Wisconsin, every parent raising their children through a pandemic and every veteran who is struggling,” Lewis said in her campaign statement. "There’s a whole lot of people who are feeling a whole lot of hurt, and I am in this race for them."
She enters a crowded Democratic field. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes announced his candidacy on Tuesday, and seven others are either already in the race or thinking about getting in.
Lewis has been a Milwaukee alderwoman since 2016, and she said she has sponsored more than 300 pieces of legislation since then. Among Lewis’ plans was a proposal to give each Milwaukee alderman $1 million in stimulus money to spend how they see fit – an idea that did not become law.
Lewis says her time on Milwaukee’s City Council gives her a different perspective than the statewide or statehouse candidates in the Democratic race.
“As a local elected official, I’ve seen firsthand how decisions at the federal level impact us in Milwaukee and throughout the state,” she said.
All nine Democrats are looking to replace Wisconsin Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. Johnson has not yet said if he is running again.
The Democratic primary in Wisconsin will take place Aug. 9, 2022.