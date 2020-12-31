(The Center Square) – The investigation into hundreds of spoiled coronavirus vaccine doses at a suburban Milwaukee clinic is now a federal matter.
Police in Grafton said both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Drug Administration are joining them in looking into why an employee at the Aurora Health Clinic intentionally spoiled more than 500 doses of the vaccine.
On Wednesday, Aurora said the employee did not mistakenly leave the vaccine out of a refrigerator needed to keep the doses at a certain temperature. The hospital said the employee admitted to intentionally spoiling the doses.
“The individual in question today acknowledged that they intentionally removed the vaccine from refrigeration,” Aurora said in a statement Wednesday. “We are more than disappointed that this individual’s actions will result in a delay of more than 500 people receiving their vaccine. This was a violation of our core values, and the individual is no longer employed by us."
Grafton Police issued a statement that said they were notified "regarding an employee tampering with vials of the COVID-19 vaccine." The police department went on to say “this matter is being actively investigated by the FBI and the Food and Drug Administration.”
The spoiled doses were discovered after someone left 500 vials of the Moderna vaccine out of a refrigerator overnight Friday. The Moderna vaccine must be kept refrigerated, unlike the Pfizer vaccine, which must be kept well below zero. The 500 vaccine doses were discarded on Saturday.
Initially, Aurora Health issued a statement that chalked the spoilage up to a mistake.
"We learned that about 50 vials of Moderna vaccine were inadvertently removed from a pharmacy refrigerator overnight. Our internal review determined that as a result of unintended human error,” Aurora said on Monday. “After successfully vaccinating about 17,000 team members over the last 12 days, we are clearly disappointed and regret this happened."
It is not clear why the employee spoiled the vaccines, or what charges may be brought in the case.
Aurora officials have said they may release more information in the case later on Thursday.