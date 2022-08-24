(The Center Square) – State lawmakers in Wisconsin are saying exactly what you’d expect them to say about President Biden’s student loan cancellation plan.
Democratic Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, took to Twitter Wednesday to celebrate the idea, even if he wanted more.
“We'll have to keep fighting until all education is debt-free but this is a fantastic start of what America should be doing to unlock the potential of the next generation,” Larson said. “Education may be expensive but the only thing more expensive is ignorance.”
President Biden’s plan would forgive $10,000 worth of student loans for people who now make under $125,000 a year. He wants to eliminate $20,000 worth of student loans if that student went to school on a Pell Grant. The president is also proposing to extend the payment pause for all student borrowers for several more months.
Republican state Rep. Barb Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, said canceling student debt leaves students and families who paid their way through school high and dry.
“As my constituent, Mike, says, ‘It’s so easy to be generous with other people’s money,’” Dittrich tweeted. “My two girls have completely paid off all of their student debt but their brother gets $10,000 of his written off and dumped on hardworking American taxpayers. Sure. Sounds fair.”
The U.S. Department of Education’s latest numbers show students from Wisconsin have nearly $24 billion in federal student loan debt. Nearly 70% of them, or about 500,000 people, owe more than $10,000.
It’s not clear just how many students will see their debt totally erased, the news of the debt cancellation plan swamped the Department of Educations’ website Wednesday afternoon.
Former Gov. Scott Walker said while most of the attention will be focused on who will get their debt canceled, not enough attention is being paid to those forced to pay for it.
“How is it fair to ask someone who did not go to college – and has a home mortgage and a car loan – to pay taxes to forgive someone else’s student loan debt?” Walker said in his own tweet Wednesday.