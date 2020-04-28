(The Center Square) – Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order is changing again.
The governor on Tuesday ordered that some state parks across Wisconsin can reopen on Friday, May 1.
“With a few adjustments, like closing one day a week for maintenance and reduced hours of operation, folks should be able to get outside and enjoy our parks safely and respectfully," Evers said in his order.
Just 34 parks in the state will reopen on Friday. Another 15, mostly in southeast or southern Wisconsin, will " temporarily prohibit additional visitors" according to the governor's office.
"I know how important it is to Wisconsinites to get outside and enjoy Wisconsin’s natural resources and spring weather,” Evers said.
The new order also reinstates park admissions, which were suspended at the start of the coronavirus outbreak. Boat launches and trails across the state will also reopen, but restrooms at state parks will stay closed. The governor is also ordering all campgrounds in the state stay closed until May 26.
Most people and lawmakers said they like the governor's latest decision to roll-back the state's Safer at Home restrictions.
"I question the logic of keeping restrooms closed and the need to close on Wednesdays when many of the commonly used assets of the park will remain unavailable," Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha, said. "Nonetheless, I’m glad that the Administration is taking common sense steps forward.”
"Parks were closed a couple of weeks ago in many parts of the state due to litter, failure of guests to adhere to social distancing, and vandalism. It is incumbent upon us to make modifications to standards of practice in our parks in order to protect the public’s physical health while acknowledging our treasured outdoor spaces provide tremendous mental health benefits which are needed during this stressful time," Allen added. "Wisconsin residents have been cooped up in their homes since late last fall, and in a more concentrated fashion for about a month. Reopening our state parks in a safe and responsible manner would be a great service to the people of our state."