(The Center Square) – Gov. Tony Evers isn’t sure about going to an early season Brewers game, and isn’t making any promises about the Wisconsin State Fair this summer.
The governor on Tuesday said it’s going to be a while before Wisconsin can return to some sense of normal.
“We still have a disease in this state,” Evers said. “I’m not making any suggestions about the State Fair or any other venue, but there’s going to have to be some hard thinking about how those things can happen.”
Evers said the most important thing this summer is to “be safe” and “follow the science.”
He said he hopes to see people be able to return to games and the like by the late summer.
Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services reported on Tuesday that the state’s seven-day positivity rate is just above two percent. DHS reported new positive tests, as well as 215 people in the hospital, including 57 in the ICU.
The numbers show that almost 98% of the 570,412 people who’ve tested positive for the virus in Wisconsin have fully recovered. DHS is reporting 6,539 coronavirus related deaths over the past year. But overall, the state’s coronavirus numbers are down significantly since the peak in November.
But the governor said it won’t be numbers that determine when people can get back to normal in the state.
“It’s more the shape of the curve,” Evers explained. “A plateau does not mean we’re moving in the right direction. It’s more the angle of the curve, rather than a number.”
Wisconsin continues to vaccinate more people. DHS said on Tuesday that doctors and nurses have administered over 2 million doses so far. DHS reports that nearly 22% of people in the state have gotten one dose of the vaccine, another 12 percent have gotten both doses.
Wisconsin’s next round of vaccine eligibility begins Monday. People from 16 to 64 with a long list of preexisting medical conditions will become eligible as part of the state’s Phase 1c.