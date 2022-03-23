(The Center Square) – Wisconsin taxpayers will pay $883,000 for a new agricultural exports program to promote dairy products.
The tab results from a bill signed by Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday, which was National Agriculture Day.
Wisconsin Act 207 (Senate Bill 827) requires the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection to apply the existing, unused appropriation for a newly created agricultural exports program.
Evers enacted the 2021 Wisconsin Act 92 (Assembly Bill 314) in December to require the department to collaborate with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to increase the value of the state’s milk and dairy, meat, crop and other product exports by 25% by June 2026. He had proposed the original legislation in in 2020 State of the State address to invest in Wisconsin’s farmers and rural communities, a news release from his office said. Wisconsin legislators released funds for the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports in February.
“We’re darn proud to be America’s Dairyland, and I’m glad to be celebrating National Agriculture Day right here in Plymouth – the Cheese Capital of the World – to sign bipartisan legislation to help continue supporting Wisconsin dairy,” Evers said in the release. “Our dairy industry is not only core to our economy, but it’s core to who we are as a state. This bipartisan legislation builds on our work to expand and increase our dairy exports so folks around the globe can experience the high-quality dairy products we know and love produced right here in Wisconsin.”
The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association Executive Director John Umhoefer said in a news release that the WIAE program will help support Wisconsin’s dairy processors and farmers to reach consumers around the world.
“With household incomes and demand rising in emerging international markets, now is an ideal time to make these smart, targeted investments,” Sartori Company CEO Jeff Schwager said in the association’s release. “Governor Evers’ action today will provide valuable assistance to help Wisconsin dairy processors navigate the complex logistics of exporting and build their businesses abroad for years to come.”
State agency officials said in a December 2021 report to lawmakers that administration of the WIAE would include participating in international trade shows, reverse buyers’ missions, consultative and educational resources for new exporters, marketing campaigns, and direct-to-industry grants, the association’s release said.