(The Center Square) – After two months of reinforcing the narrative that the coronavirus is a deadly threat to everyone in the state of Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers is officially abandoning the idea of regulations to keep people safe.
Evers said on Monday that his Department of Health Services withdrew the scope statement, which was the first step toward new rules replacing his Safer at Home order.
"The administrative rule process would have, frankly, taken forever, and nothing was going to happen," Evers told reporters. "We were hoping to provide some guidance as it relates to surges. But we were unable to get some agreement on that."
The governor blamed Republicans for his decision to pull the plan.
"The Republicans made it very clear that they don't believe a statewide approach is the right way to go," Evers said. "They also made it clear that they don't believe that any restrictions are advisable."
The scope statement for the new coronavirus rules had two goals. One, DHS wanted to "box in" the virus. And two, the department wanted to reopen the state's economy without causing any "undue" risks.
Rep. Adam Neylon, R-Pewaukee, said Evers was wrong to push a statewide, one-size-fits-all set of rules from the beginning.
“Withdrawing the most recent scope statement was the right thing to do," Neylon said. "It was a flawed proposal I would never have supported. Any new rule proposed by the Governor or his agencies should not include such draconian shelter-in-place orders that quarantine the healthy along with the sick."
Neylon said common sense can help Wisconsin reopen shops, bars, restaurants and resorts. He instead wants the governor and lawmakers to focus on larger issues.
"We should also be discussing plans on how to safely reopen K-12 schools and the UW System," Neylon said, referencing the state university system. "New rules could also include clear guidelines on how to respond to any potential outbreaks and protect our most vulnerable populations."
Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, said Wisconsin doesn't need to be told how to be safe as the state emerges from the governor's Safer at Home order.
"I have great faith in the people of Wisconsin making the decisions necessary to fight and defeat Covid-19 without excessive government coercion," Nass said on Twitter.
Many communities in Wisconsin have their own local Safer at Home or emergency orders. Many of them expire later this week. The city of Milwaukee, however, has a Safer at Home order that remains in place indefinitely.