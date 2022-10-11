(The Center Square) – The man who was pushed out as Wisconsin’s parole chief for pardoning hardened criminals has a new job keeping an eye on police officers in Madison.
Madison’s Police Civilian Oversight Board on Monday selected John Tate II to be the city’s first ever independent police monitor.
“Throughout his career, Mr. Tate has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to actively listening to – and serving as an advocate for – some of the most marginalized individuals and families in our state,” Oversight Board Chairwoman Keetra Burnette said in a statement. “We believe that Mr. Tate’s ability to stand firm in support of difficult decisions and his proven ability to collaboratively solve problems by engaging with and centering the voices of diverse community members will make him a tremendous asset to our community.”
Tate was pushed out of his previous position as Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman in June after it was discovered he paroled a man who brutally murdered his wife in Wauwatosa back 1997. Her family said they never heard from Tate or the Parole Commission until after the man’s release was approved. The case became an election year issue, giving Gov. Tony Evers’ critics another chance to say he is soft on crime.
Republicans are making Tate’s new job an issue as well.
“When you are releasing violent murderers and child rapists, you have no business being in any government position related to oversight and public safety,” Republican candidate for attorney general Eric Toney told New Talk 1130 WISN’s Jay Weber Tuesday morning.
“When you talk about strengthening the relationship between police and the public one thing is clear: John Tate doesn’t strengthen that relationship,” Toney added.
Burnette with the Oversight Board said they are looking to Tate to strengthen Madison’s relationship with the public.
“We are honored to welcome him to serve as our inaugural Independent Monitor and look forward to working with him to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and members of the Greater Madison community,” she added in her statement.
The job of Madison independent police monitor was born out of calls from activists in 2020 for the city to expand civilian control over the police department.
Tate is scheduled to start in December, if the Madison Common Council approves his selection. He will be paid $125,000 a year.