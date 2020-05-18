(The Center Square) – If Gov. Tony Evers can't have his restrictions on reopening Wisconsin, he apparently doesn't want any restrictions.
The governor was on UPFRONT on WISN TV over the weekend. He said he doesn't think there will be any new regulations regarding the coronavirus at the state level.
"As far as any kind of restrictions, it is not going to happen. That’s that," Evers said. "The Supreme Court set the stage and our state is now open and hopefully the goodwill of the people of the state will prevail."
The governor said Republican leaders in Madison have made it clear, they don't want any new restrictions. So he doesn't want any new restrictions either.
"I know there is a feeling that there would be this grand bargain, but I don’t see that happening," the governor added.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald last week told WISN Radio that he doesn't see the need for new restrictions on how people can go shopping or how businesses can reopen.
Instead, Fitzgerald said he wants to work with the governor on problems that the state will need to solve.
"The focus moving forward should be about the bigger, broader questions," Fitzgerald said last week. "Like are K-12 schools coming back in the fall? Is the UW System going to have kids loading up their cars and driving down and move into a dorm room?"
Evers didn't touch on that.
"My goal is to focus on several things. One is people can still stay safe at home. There is nothing illegal about staying safe at home," the governor said. "Second, we will continue the testing and contact tracing and continue making sure we have enough equipment for our frontline workers."
Evers also defended his Health Secretary, Andrea Palm, from calls to fire her.
"She has done a great job. She is a professional. Her staff has been working on this issue 24/7. To say she is incapable or incompetent, it is a lie," the governor added.
A handful of Wisconsin lawmakers say Palm's over-reach and her general mismanagement of the coronavirus outbreak should cost her her job.
As for what's next, Evers said he doesn't know. Though he says it will take at least six months to get to the next step.
"The new normal will not look like the old normal. We just have to accept that," Evers said. "Once we get the vaccine, we will be in a much better place. But it will take some time."