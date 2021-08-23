(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s governor is remembering Jacob Bake, and offering his full support, one the one year anniversary of Blake’s shooting.
It was August 23, 2020, when Blake fought with police, pulled out a knife, shrugged off a Taser, and tried to get into his ex-girlfriend’s stolen SUV with their kids in the back. A Kenosha police officer shot Blake in the back as Blake was stepping into the SUV.
Gov Tony Evers didn’t mention any of those particulars in his statement on Monday.
“One year ago today, Jacob Blake’s life was forever changed,” Evers said. “While we are grateful Jacob survived his injuries, we also know Jacob, his kids, and his family have and will face challenges they never imagined having to endure.”
The governor also chose to largely ignore the damage done during the nights of violence that followed Blake’s shooting. He, instead, focused on race.
“This past year has been difficult, and especially for the Kenosha community as they have worked to come together to repair and rebuild,” the governor added. Wisconsin has taken important steps to increase transparency for use of force policies and incidents, limit the use of chokeholds, and require state-managed law enforcement agencies to update their use of force policies, but this is only the beginning. We must remain resolved in addressing the systemic racism and inequities Black Wisconsinites face every day and continuing our work toward a just, equitable, and fair state.”
Many in Kenosha criticized Evers for slowly sending National Guard troops to the city. They also wondered why he didn’t visit the city until well after rioters and looters burned several businesses to the ground.
Republican state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said the governor cannot, and should not, ignore the rest of the story about Jacob Blake and his shooting.
“Blake wasn’t shot in a vacuum. There was a series of events and escalations by Blake leading to the shooting. Ignoring the facts of the incident may serve someone’s political narrative, but that doesn’t change them,” Wanggaard said Monday. “Facts matter – and they don’t change because you ignore them.”
Wanggaard then thanked the police officers and county deputies who fought with protesters for two violent nights in Kenosha a year ago.
“While thinking and praying for those involved in the incident, please do not forget law enforcement officers and their families all across the state who were impacted as well,” he said.