(The Center Square) – For the second year in a row, Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a plan that would have clarified the rules for paddlewheel raffles in the state, saying they compete too directly with offerings from Wisconsin's casinos.
“I object to this bill and am once again vetoing it because paddlewheel gambling is not permitted by the Wisconsin Constitution,” Evers said in his veto statement Friday. “Even though Senate Bill 170 uses the term ‘raffle’, paddlewheel gambling is not a raffle as contemplated by the constitutional text. Instead it is more similar to roulette.”
The decision marks the second time in nearly a year that Evers has vetoed legislation to clarify the difference between charity paddlewheel raffles and gambling. Last summer, the governor didn’t offer an explanation.
State Sen. André Jacque, R-De Pere, wrote the plan and said it appeared Evers “has it in” for charities, churches, and local social groups that use the paddlewheels.
“Let’s be clear: these organizations already have charitable gaming licenses,” Jacque said. “Surely the Governor has better things to do than making charity fundraising a crime.”
Jacque is asking lawmakers to come back to Madison and override the governor’s veto.
Paddlewheel raffles are very popular across Wisconsin, particularly at meat raffles and other fundraisers.
“Wisconsin’s many sporting clubs, civic and veterans’ organizations, churches, and numerous other non-profits throughout our state have fun and have supported many charitable causes through paddlewheels,” Jacque explained. “People are understandably shocked when they find out they may be committing a felony by trying to help others.”
Evers, by declaring paddlewheels as gambling, said their use could hurt Wisconsin’s casinos, which already have roulette.
“The expansion proposed by the bill creates unnecessary risk to gaming revenue for the state. Tribal Nations have exclusive rights to conduct Class III gaming in Wisconsin,” he stated in his veto message.
Jacque said no one is trying to make money with a paddlewheel raffle, insisting they are simply trying to raise money for their community.
“Doing good in your community should not be a crime,” he said.