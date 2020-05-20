(The Center Square) – Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday announced a plan to spend $25 million on rent for people impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
"The Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program will hopefully provide peace of mind to a lot of people," Evers said in a statement.
Each rental assistance grant will be worth $3,000 per person and can be spent on rent or security deposits. The grants will go to people who are making less than 80 percent of the median income in their county.
There is no word on how to apply. The Evers' Administration says those details are "coming soon."
The $25 million for rental assistance is just the latest spending initiative the governor has announced.
On Monday, Evers laid-out plans for a $75 million small business grant program. On Tuesday, the governor said he would spend $1 billion on expanded coronavirus testing.
"Our statewide approach to containing the spread of COVID-19 will continue with robust testing and contact tracing efforts in all corners of Wisconsin, resources that ensure our critical workers have the equipment they need to do their jobs safely, and direct investments in local communities and health providers," Evers said Tuesday. "Wisconsin's Safer At Home order may have ended, but our all-out war on this virus has not."
There are questions about the need to spend so much on expanded testing.
The latest numbers from the Department of Health Services showed a dip in testing on Tuesday, and have witnessed a general decline in the number of people testing positive for the virus for the past week. As of Tuesday, just under 13,000 people have tested positive for the virus. At the same time, nearly 150,000 people have tested negative.
Wisconsin has opened testing to anyone in the state who wants to be tested.
"I also urge anyone who needs a test to go get tested at one of our community testing sites and help protect your community and family from this virus."
The $1 billion for more testing, $75 million for small businesses, and $25 billion for rental assistance make-up about half of Wisconsin's $2 billion from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The governor's office says more spending initiatives are coming.