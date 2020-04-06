(The Center Square) – Voters in Wisconsin will cast ballots on Tuesday, and they can do it in-person if they'd like.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court late Monday struck down Gov. Tony Evers' order from earlier in the day that canceled the election, banned in-person voting, and moved Election Day until June 9.
Four of the court's conservative justices all agreed to rule against the governor. Justice Dan Kelly, who is on Tuesday's ballot, did not participate in the case. The court's two liberal members ruled in favor of the governor.
Evers told reporters earlier in the day that he would not take any additional action if the Supreme Court ruled against him.
"I am making this case on a public health status, so this is it," Evers said Monday afternoon."We're counting on the Supreme Court to support us. We believe it is important, that the people of Wisconsin support us. So we are making the best case possible."
Evers' order to cancel the election came as a bit of a surprise Monday. The governor said as recently as last week that he didn't see the need to change the election.
But Republican lawmakers say it's not that shocking the governor changed his mind. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Gov. Evers has made it a habit to say one thing one day, then do the opposite the next day.
“This is another last minute flip-flop from the governor," Vos said in a statement. "The governor himself has repeatedly acknowledged he can’t move the election. Just last week a federal judge said he did not have the power to cancel the election and Governor Evers doesn’t either. Governor Evers can’t unilaterally run the state.”
Evers said just last week that he alone didn't have the power to change the election.
"We have three branches of government to ensure a system of checks and balances, and questions about our elections typically rely on all three playing a role," Evers tweeted on April 1. "If I could have changed the election on my own I would have but I can’t without violating state law."
The order from the Supreme Court puts to rest some of the questions that voters faced heading into Tuesday's election. But there are other lingering questions.
A number of cities and counties, including Milwaukee and some of the communities in the southeastern WOW counties comprised of Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington, have either closed or consolidated polls. No one is sure just what Election Day will look like for voters there.
There are also questions about absentee ballots. Election manager say a million people asked for an absentee ballot for Tuesday's election. Only some of them have been returned. Wisconsin is waiting to see if the U.S. Supreme Court will rule on a federal judge's order requiring ballots that come-in after election day, even if they are postmarked after Election Day, be counted.