(The Center Square) – Election managers in Wisconsin know the eyes of the world will be on them.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Monday released a memo that explains the vote counting process in the state.
“It is important for voters and the media to understand how votes are counted in Wisconsin,” Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe wrote. “When people make assumptions about vote counting based on what happens in other states or rumors, it can lead to misinformation.”
Wolfe is hoping to fight misinformation and temper expectations.
“Due to the pandemic and the high number of absentee ballots, it will likely be Wednesday before all the unofficial results are in,” Wolfe said. “It doesn’t mean something went wrong – it means election officials are doing their jobs and making sure every legitimate ballot gets counted.”
Polls open in Wisconsin at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. All ballots, including absentee ballots, are due to local election managers by 8 p.m.
Wisconsin has seen record early and absentee voter turn-out.
Wolfe said as of Sunday, nearly 1.9 million people cast their ballot early. That includes people who voted through the mail and voted early in-person.
Last week, Wolfe said there were as many as 250,000 absentee ballots that had been mailed but not returned. Some of those people, she said, will vote in person and will not need an absentee ballot. Some of those ballots may still be in the mail. Some of those ballots may not get counted.
Wolfe on Monday said all ballots must be to the local clerk or commission office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Any absentee ballots that come in after that will not be counted.
Wolfe’s focus remains on counting, and reporting, those absentee ballots.
“It is important for the media and the public to understand the difference between places that count absentee ballots at polling places and central locations because unofficial Election Night results from central count municipalities may not all arrive in the county clerk’s office at the same time,” Wolfe explained.
Many of Wisconsin’s largest cities – including Milwaukee, Green Bay, Kenosha, Racine, and Wausau – count their absentee ballots at a central location. Milwaukee’s election managers say it could be 3 a.m. on the day after Election Day before they finish counting their absentee ballots.
Wisconsin’s official vote count will not be finalized and certified for a while after Election Day. Wolfe said the deadline to certify the election is Dec. 1.
The race for the White House is the dominant race in Wisconsin this fall.
There are no statewide ballot measures, and most of the Congressional races are expected to be predictable. Democrats in the state are making a play to try and grab some suburban Milwaukee State Assembly seats, but there is little threat to the Republican Party’s 63-34 in the Assembly. The Republican’s 18-13 majority in the State Senate looks to be safe as well.