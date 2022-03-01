(The Center Square) – The probe into the 2020 presidential election from Wisconsin’s special election investigator covers exactly what lawmakers were expecting. And it goes into previously unknown detail.
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Mike Gableman on Tuesday delivered his 136-page report to the State Assembly, alleging an “election bribery scheme” existed, voting in nursing homes was at an unprecedented high, and multiple incidents involved unlawful election activities.
The sweeping investigation covers the lead-up to the November 2020 election former President Donald Trump claims was stolen from him, the effort to count the Badger State votes, and Gableman's assessment of what happened. He argues that Wisconsin lawmakers can recall the state’s electors, but also said that would not cancel President Biden’s victory in Wisconsin.
“I have doubts,” Gableman told lawmakers at a marathon hearing into the report at the Capitol.
Voter turnout exceeded 72 percent. With more than 3.2 million popular votes cast, Trump lost by 20,682. Biden captured all 10 Electoral College votes from the state, and won by 74.
Specifically Gableman said he has questions about the relationship between the Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life and the election operations in Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Racine, and Kenosha.
“As part of the election bribery scheme, CTCL was reaching out to the five largest cities in Wisconsin, and CTCL wanted information from those cities in determining how to provide money to those cities to facilitate increased in-person and absentee voting,” read the report.
“This program and the larger amount of grant money was not available to any cities or counties in Wisconsin other than the five largest cities. These five cities began to identify themselves and to be identified by CTCL as the ‘Zuckerberg 5,’ including a letterhead with the five cities’ seals.”
The report from Gableman, a Republican on the state's highest court from 2008 to 2018, goes into detail about the relationship between CTCL, its outside partners, and election managers in the five cities.
One email exchange shows CTCL partners asking for special access to the voter rolls in Milwaukee.
One of the new pieces of information focuses on voting machines in Green Bay.
“All machines in Green Bay were ESS machines and were connected to a secret, hidden Wi-Fi access point at the Grand Hyatt hotel, which was the location used by the City of Green Bay on the day of the 2020 Presidential election,” the report noted. “The [Office of the Special Counsel] discovered the Wi-Fi, machines, and ballots were controlled by a single individual who was not a government employee but an agent of a special interest group operating in Wisconsin."
Perhaps the most stunning revelation in the report is that in the Zuckerberg 5 cities, voting in nursing homes hit unprecedented levels.
Gableman said 100% of the people living in the nursing homes he investigated in Milwaukee, Racine, and Dane counties voted during the November 2020 election. He said 97% of elderly people in some Kenosha County nursing homes voted, and 95% of people in select Brown County nursing homes all cast ballots.
Gablemen presented a video of some of those voters, who he said were clearly not in the proper mental state to vote.
The report recognized eight instances of “unlawful conduct and irregularities,” and 11 times when “Wisconsin engaged private companies in election administration in unlawful ways for the 2020 Presidential election.”
Gableman said his investigation is not complete, because he has not received any cooperation from the mayors of the Zuckerberg 5 or the voting machine companies which he subpoenaed.
Gableman ends his report with an appendix about recalling Wisconsin’s 2020 electoral votes.
Gableman later told lawmakers they would have to decide what to do with the information in his report.