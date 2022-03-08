(The Center Square) – A Milwaukee lawmaker says she continues to want no cash bail in Wisconsin, even after she had to dodge bullets in a drive-by shooting last month.
Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez, D-Milwaukee, on Tuesday said she was the victim of a drive-by shooting in the city back on February 4.
“We were bringing dinner home for my grieving family when someone driving by started shooting at a pedestrian walking by my truck. The pedestrian then dove behind my truck for cover, all while the assailant continued to shoot in our direction,” Ortiz-Velez explained in a statement.
She said no one in her truck was hurt in the shooting. Milwaukee Police said at the time that a 39-year-old man was wounded in the shooting.
Ortiz-Velez said the shooting has not changed her mind about bail reforms in Wisconsin.
“I would prefer a no cash bail system,” Ortiz-Velez said Tuesday.
But she also added that “we need to protect the public from individuals who may pose a public threat.”
Wisconsin lawmakers are in the middle of a debate over bail reforms in the state. Specifically, plans to allow judges to set larger bails.
Both the Assembly and Senate approved Assembly Joint Resolution 107, which would change the Wisconsin Constitution to allow judges to consider the severity or a crime when setting a suspect’s bail. Right now, judges are not allowed to consider the crime, and every suspect has the right to at least some bail.
Ortiz-Velez voted in favor of that Joint Resolution.
“There are many reasons I voted in favor of Assembly Joint Resolution 107,” she said. “We must do all we can to ensure public safety.”
The Joint Resolution will now be called by lawmakers once again, and if it passes, it will be out before voters. Possibly as soon as 2023.
Republican lawmakers began driving the push for bail reform following the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack which saw a man out on $1,000 bail run down more than 60 people, killing 60 of them.